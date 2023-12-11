Orchid Pharma: Investec initiates coverage with 'buy', sees 23% upside – 5 key reasons
Despite an over 86 percent gain in the stock in 2023 YTD, domestic brokerage house Investec sees pharma firm Orchid Pharma (ORCD) rising another 23 percent in the next 12 months. The brokerage has initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘buy’ call and a target price of ₹800.
Despite an over 86 percent gain in the stock in 2023 YTD, domestic brokerage house Investec sees pharma firm Orchid Pharma (ORCD) rising another 23 percent in the next 12 months.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message