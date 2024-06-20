Ordinary Shares: From benefits to risks; all you need to know
Ordinary shares are the foundational and widely accessible type of security issued by companies. They signify ownership in a company and entail a set of rights for shareholders.
Ordinary shares, often referred to as common stock, form the fundamental basis of equity investment. These shares, which provide essential benefits such as ownership and voting privileges, come in various types with nuanced differences. Here’s a brief overview of some commonly encountered variations:
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started