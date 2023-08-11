Oriana Power shares double allottees' money on listing date. Delivers 155% listing gain1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 01:17 PM IST
Oriana Power share price opened at ₹302 on NSE SME exchange, which is more than 155% from its upper price band of ₹118 per equity share
Oriana Power shares had a dream debut today on NSE SME exchange, when the stock listed at ₹302 apiece levels, which is more than 155 per cent from the upper price band of the public issue. The SME issue was offered at ₹115 to ₹118 per equity share. Hence, the NSE SME stock has doubled share allottees' money on the listing date by delivering over 155 per cent listing premium to the lucky applicants.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started