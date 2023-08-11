Oriana Power IPO details

Oriana Power IPO was launched in the beginning of August 2023 and the public issue was opened for bidding from 1st August to 3rd August 2023. The book build issue was offered at a price band of ₹115 to ₹118 per equity share and one lot of the public issue was comprising 1200 shares of the company. So, minimum investment of a retail investor in this SME IPO was ₹1,41,600 ( ₹118 x 1200). This issue was proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange.