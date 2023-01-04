Cement stock, up 20% in 2 days, clarifies on reports of Adani Group in talks to buy stake1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 11:54 AM IST
- Orient Cement shares have rallied more than 20% in the past two trading sessions
Shares of Orient Cement have rallied more than 20% in the past two trading sessions on the reports of the conglomerate Adani Group in talks to buy promoter stake in the company. The company on Wednesday issued a clarification on the same, saying that it is not privy to any such discussion.
