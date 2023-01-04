"..on the recent news item which appeared.. captioned “Adani Group In Talks To Buy Promoter Stake In Orient Cement" and its impact on the script price of the company, we wish to state that in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI, the company has promptly intimated the Stock Exchanges regarding all events and disclosed all information, that have a bearing on the operations/performance of the company which include all price sensitive information, etc., as and when required."