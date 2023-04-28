The cement major Orient Cement on Friday reported a decline of 7.9 per cent in net profit to ₹67.4 crore in the quarter ended 31 March,2023. This is against a net profit of ₹73.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The revenue from operations rose by 9 per cent at ₹876 crore in the quarter under review as compared to ₹803.9 crore in the year ago period.

Orient Cement's board has declared a dividend of Rs1 (100%) per equity share of ₹1 each for the year ended March 31, 2023, which is subject to the approval of shareholders at the

The said dividend will be paid/dispatched to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration.

Orient Cement had declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 (50%) per equity share during the previous quarter of the financial year 2022-23, totaling the dividend amount to ₹1.50 (150%) per equity share of ₹1 each for the financial year 2022-23.

On Friday, the company's scrip ended 0.59 per cent up at ₹128.05 on BSE.