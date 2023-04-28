Orient Cement Q4: Profit down by 7.9% at ₹67.4 cr, check dividend here1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Orient Cement's board has declared a dividend of Rs1 (100%) per equity share of ₹1 each for the year ended March 31, 2023.
The cement major Orient Cement on Friday reported a decline of 7.9 per cent in net profit to ₹67.4 crore in the quarter ended 31 March,2023. This is against a net profit of ₹73.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
