Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Orient Cement Q4: Profit down by 7.9% at 67.4 cr, check dividend here

Orient Cement Q4: Profit down by 7.9% at 67.4 cr, check dividend here

1 min read . 02:50 PM IST Livemint
Cement/ Harikrishna Katragadda

Orient Cement's board has declared a dividend of Rs1 (100%) per equity share of 1 each for the year ended March 31, 2023.

The cement major Orient Cement on Friday reported a decline of 7.9 per cent in net profit to 67.4 crore in the quarter ended 31 March,2023. This is against a net profit of 73.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The revenue from operations rose by 9 per cent at 876 crore in the quarter under review as compared to 803.9 crore in the year ago period.

Orient Cement's board has declared a dividend of  Rs1 (100%) per equity share of 1 each for the year ended March 31, 2023, which is subject to the approval of shareholders at the

The said dividend will be paid/dispatched to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration. 

Orient Cement  had declared an interim dividend of 0.50 (50%) per equity share during the previous quarter of the financial year 2022-23, totaling the dividend amount to 1.50 (150%) per equity share of 1 each for the financial year 2022-23.

On Friday, the company's scrip ended 0.59 per cent up at 128.05 on BSE.

