Orient Cement shares rally 14.5% on report CK Birla approached Gautam Adani for stake sale
CK Birla approaches Adani for stake sale in Orient Cement. Promoter held 37.9% stake in Orient Cement.
Shares of Orient Cement surged by 14.5% in early trading on Wednesday, reaching a new 52-week high of ₹214.8 apiece. This significant increase was attributed to a media report stating that CK Birla had approached Gautam Adani to sell his promoter stake in the company.
