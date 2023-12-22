Orient Electric share price likely to see over 16% upside, says Nirmal Bang; here's why
Nirmal Bang maintains a 'buy' call on Orient Electric's stock after CFO meet, revising the target price to ₹255. Important points to monitor include the commissioning of the Hyderabad plant, the company's strategic decision to focus on the Southern markets, and frequent top management churn.
The brokerage house Nirmal Bang Equities Private Ltd stated in its report that they recently spoke with Orient Electric's CFO, Saibal Sengupta, about the company's medium-term plan. The brokerage maintained a "buy" call on the stock after the meeting, revised the target price to ₹255, and projected a 16.7% increase from the current market price (CMP) of ₹227.
