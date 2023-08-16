comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 16 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.9 -1.9%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,418.5 1.78%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.8 1.92%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 450.05 0.25%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 565.4 0.86%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Orient Green Power rights issue opens this month. Price, record date, other details
Back

Orient Green Power rights issue is going to open this month on 28th August 2023. The rights offer will remain open till 15th August 2023. The small-cap stock below 20 has fixed record date for rights issue on 18th August 2023, i.e. on Friday this week. So, those who will hold Orient Green Power shares on 18th August 2023 will be eligible for applying to this rights issue.

Important Orient Green Power rights issue details

1] Orient Green Power rights issue date: The rights issue will open on 28th August 2023 and it will remain open till 15th September 2023.

2] Orient Green Power rights issue record date: The company has fixed record date for the issue on 18th August 2023. So, last date to buy  Orient Green Power shares to become eligible to apply for the rights issue is 17th August 2023 i.e. tomorrow.

3] Orient Green Power rights issue price: The issue is offered at a fixed price of 10 per equity share.

4] Orient Green Power rights issue size: The company is offering 23 crore shares in its offer.

5] Orient Green Power rights issue entitlement: 19 Rights Equity Share(s) for every 62 fully paid-up Equity Shares held on Record Date.

6] Orient Green Power rights issue terms of payment: The entire amount of the Issue Price of 10 per Rights Equity Share shall be payable at the time of Application.

7] Orient Green Power rights issue listing: The issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

8] Orient Green Power rights issue listing date: Right equity shares will list on BSE and NSE on 29th September.

9] Orient Green Power rights issue registrar: Cameo Corporate Services Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 03:22 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App