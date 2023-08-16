Orient Green Power rights issue is going to open this month on 28th August 2023. The rights offer will remain open till 15th August 2023. The small-cap stock below ₹20 has fixed record date for rights issue on 18th August 2023, i.e. on Friday this week. So, those who will hold Orient Green Power shares on 18th August 2023 will be eligible for applying to this rights issue.

Important Orient Green Power rights issue details

1] Orient Green Power rights issue date: The rights issue will open on 28th August 2023 and it will remain open till 15th September 2023.

2] Orient Green Power rights issue record date: The company has fixed record date for the issue on 18th August 2023. So, last date to buy Orient Green Power shares to become eligible to apply for the rights issue is 17th August 2023 i.e. tomorrow.

3] Orient Green Power rights issue price: The issue is offered at a fixed price of ₹10 per equity share.

4] Orient Green Power rights issue size: The company is offering 23 crore shares in its offer.

5] Orient Green Power rights issue entitlement: 19 Rights Equity Share(s) for every 62 fully paid-up Equity Shares held on Record Date.

6] Orient Green Power rights issue terms of payment: The entire amount of the Issue Price of ₹10 per Rights Equity Share shall be payable at the time of Application.

7] Orient Green Power rights issue listing: The issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

8] Orient Green Power rights issue listing date: Right equity shares will list on BSE and NSE on 29th September.

9] Orient Green Power rights issue registrar: Cameo Corporate Services Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.