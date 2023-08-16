Orient Green Power rights issue is going to open this month on 28th August 2023. The rights offer will remain open till 15th August 2023. The small-cap stock below ₹20 has fixed record date for rights issue on 18th August 2023, i.e. on Friday this week. So, those who will hold Orient Green Power shares on 18th August 2023 will be eligible for applying to this rights issue.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}