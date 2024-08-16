Orient Technologies IPO: From financials to key risks, here are 10 things to know from the RHP before you subscribe

  • Orient Technologies IPO: The issue opens for subscription on 21 August 21, 2024 and closes on August 23, 2024. Here are 10 key things, from financials to Key risks, to know from the RHP before you subscribe

Livemint, Edited By Ujjval Jauhari
Published16 Aug 2024, 05:21 PM IST
Trade Now
Orient Technologies IPO: 10 key things to know from the RHP before you subscribe
Orient Technologies IPO: 10 key things to know from the RHP before you subscribe(https://www.orientindia.in/)

Orient Technologies IPO: The initial Public offering opens for subscription on 21 August 21, 2024 and closes on 23 August, 2024. From Financials to Key risks, here are 10 things to know from the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) before you subscribe

Here are 10 key things to know from the RHP

1.Orient Technologies IPO: Subscription details -

The initial Public offering opens for subscription on 21 August, 2024 and closes on 23 August, 2024. The pricing range or the lot size for Orient Technologies' IPO is 195 to 206 per share. Applications must be made for a minimum lot size of 72 shares. Retail thereby are required to invest a minimum of 14,832.

Also Read | Smartworks Coworking Spaces files DRHP with SEBI to raise funds via IPO

2,Orient Technologies IPO: Objectives of the issue

The book-built IPO of Orient Technologies is valued at 214.76 crores. The issue consists of an offer for sales for 0.46 crore shares, valued at 94.76 crores, and a fresh issue of 0.58 crore shares, totaling 120.00 crores.

The company plans to use the net proceed for purchase of office space at Plutonium Business Park, Trans-Thana Creek Industrial Area, Turbhe MIDC, District Thane, Navi Mumbai, at units nos. 1201, 1202, 1203, and 1204, respectively (together, Navi Mumbai Property);

Also Read | UltraTech , ACC, Ambuja share prices dip 5-15% in a month led by weak Q1 results

The other funding requirements for capital expenditures are as follows: i. Equipment purchases for the Network Operating Center (NOC) and Security Operation Center (SOC) setup at the Navi Mumbai property; and ii. Equipment and device purchases for Devise-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering.

General Corporate purposes

3,Orient Technologies- About the company

The company was established in 1997 and is based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It provides information technology (IT) solutions. It has accumulated substantial experience over the years in producing products and solutions for a number of business areas, including IT Infrastructure, Cloud, IT Enabled Services (IteS), and Data Management Services.

Also Read | Midcap RHI Magnesita India share price up 9% post Q1 results: Margins at highs

4.: Key Risks

a. Orient Technologies is heavily reliant on top 10 customers, and the loss of such customers or a significant reduction in purchases by such customers will have a material adverse impact on its business.

b. Orient Technologies depend on few Customer Industries for majority of its revenue from operations. Loss of customers in these Customer Industries may result in an adverse effect on its business, revenue from operations and financial conditions.

5. Orient Technologies IPO: Finacials

Orient Technologies Limited's profit after tax (PAT) increased by 8% and its sales by 12% in the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2024, compared to the net profit and sales for the year that ended on March 31, 2023.

6.Orient Technologies IPO: Promoters

Orient Technologies promoters include Ajay Baliram Sawant, Jayesh Manharlal Shah, Umesh Navnitlal Shah and Ujwal Arvind Mhatre .

7.Orient Technologies IPO: Registrars , Book running managers

The Orient Technologies IPO's book running lead manager is Elara Capital (India) Private Limited, and the issue's registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

8.Orient Technologies IPO: Allotment and Listing details

On Monday, 26 August, 2024, the allocation for the Orient Technologies IPO is anticipated to be completed. The tentative listing date for the Orient Technologies initial public offering (IPO) is Wednesday, August 28, 2024, on the BSE and NSE.

9 Orient Technologies IPO: Peers

Peers include Dynacons Systems & Solutions, LTIMindtree Limited, HCL Technologies Ltd, Wipro Ltd, Allied Digital Services, Dev Information Technology Limited, Tech Mahindra which have a Price to earninsg ratio of 16.46 times to 37.51 times FY23 earnings, as per the RHP

The Earnings per share stood at 10.94 for Orient Technologies.

10. Orient Technologies IPO: GMP

The Grey Market Premium or GMP for Orient Technologies IPO currently stands at 0. It means not premium is currently being assigned to Orient Technologies shares.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
1-5%

1 of 7Read Full Story
$113 M

2 of 7Read Full Story
27,000

3 of 7Read Full Story
$80-100 M

4 of 7Read Full Story
75,000

5 of 7Read Full Story
$470 M

6 of 7Read Full Story
$320 M

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 05:21 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsOrient Technologies IPO: From financials to key risks, here are 10 things to know from the RHP before you subscribe

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

149.55
03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
3.35 (2.29%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

329.60
03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
1.15 (0.35%)

GAIL India

232.50
03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
5.8 (2.56%)

ITC

502.55
03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
10.65 (2.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Zensar Technologies

797.90
03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
55.95 (7.54%)

Piramal Enterprises

946.85
03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
65.5 (7.43%)

Nippon Life

686.55
03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
47.2 (7.38%)

PB Fintech

1,687.25
03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
113.75 (7.23%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,058.00849.00
    Chennai
    73,129.00637.00
    Delhi
    72,634.00-354.00
    Kolkata
    72,492.00496.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue