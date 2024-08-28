Orient Technologies share price jumps 5% after bumper listing. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Orient Technologies made a strong market debut, listing at 288 on NSE, a 40% premium over its issue price of 206. The stock surged to 302 apiece, marking a 47% gain for retail investors.

A Ksheerasagar
Published28 Aug 2024, 01:17 PM IST
Trade Now
Orient Technologies share price jumps 5% after bumper listing. Should you buy, sell or hold?
Orient Technologies share price jumps 5% after bumper listing. Should you buy, sell or hold?(Pixabay)

Orient Technologies stock made a remarkable debut today, listing at 288 per share on the NSE, a 40% premium over its issue price of 206. On the BSE, the stock debuted at 290, reflecting a 40.78% premium.

The stock, after the bumper listing, extended gains to reach 302 apiece, a 5% surge from its listing price of 288 apiece. Retail investors who were allotted shares witnessed their investments grow by nearly 47% in a day.

More gains ahead?

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said that Orient Technologies, a seasoned IT solutions provider, made a strong market debut, listing at 302 per share—an impressive 46.8% gain over its issue price of 206. This highlights the positive investor sentiment toward the company.

She noted that the substantial oversubscription and impressive listing gains reflect strong investor confidence in Orient Technologies' future. The company's long track record and diverse clientele, along with consistent financial growth and a healthy balance sheet, strengthen its market position.

Also Read | ECOS Mobility IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, review. Apply or not?

According to Shivani, the listing of Orient Technologies is a testament to its strong fundamentals and positive market outlook. However, she cautioned investors to remain vigilant about potential challenges, such as industry competition and reliance on key clients. She recommended that investors hold onto their shares, setting a stop-loss at 270.

Hashim Yacoobali, Director of South Gujarat Shares and Sharebrokers, pointed out that the stock’s upward trajectory has established a resistance zone between 307 and 331, while the support zone lies between 284 and 269.

Also Read | Premier Energies IPO booked 4.02x on Day 2 so far. Check GMP. Apply or not?

He emphasized that a bullish trend is unlikely to break this support zone and anticipates that the area between 284 and 269 will experience further upward momentum in the coming days, targeting the range of 388 to 412.

About Orient Technologies

Orient Technologies is an information technology (IT) solutions provider headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, incorporated in 1997. It offers a wide-ranging and diversified bouquet of product and service offerings and classifies its business into three verticals: IT infrastructure, ITeS, and cloud and data management services.

Its products and services in IT infrastructure comprise data center solutions and end-user computing. While the IT Infrastructure segment is the business segment with the longest operational track record and, in Fiscal 2023, Fiscal 2022, and Fiscal 2021, its largest revenue-generating segment, it has broad-based its offerings significantly even within this segment and continually added new products, according to the company's DRHP report. 

Also Read | Orient Technologies IPO: 10 key risks you should know about before investing

The company has recently ventured into ‘Device as a Service (DaaS)’. Under DaaS, it provides desktops, laptops, tablets, printers, scanners, smartphones, and servers, bundled with software, along with managed services on a ‘pay-per-use’ model, i.e., on a subscription basis.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹400.58 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
6.5%

2 of 7Read Full Story
1,400

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹25,000 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹1,600 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
$400 M

6 of 7Read Full Story
$35.2 B

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:28 Aug 2024, 01:17 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsOrient Technologies share price jumps 5% after bumper listing. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

147.60
02:00 PM | 28 AUG 2024
-3.25 (-2.15%)

Tata Power

431.00
02:00 PM | 28 AUG 2024
3 (0.7%)

Tata Steel

154.30
02:00 PM | 28 AUG 2024
-0.4 (-0.26%)

Indian Oil Corporation

174.15
02:00 PM | 28 AUG 2024
0.85 (0.49%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

LTI Mindtree

6,134.00
01:54 PM | 28 AUG 2024
384.7 (6.69%)

GMM Pfaudler

1,439.70
01:54 PM | 28 AUG 2024
82.7 (6.09%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

294.50
01:54 PM | 28 AUG 2024
15.85 (5.69%)

Engineers India

227.00
01:54 PM | 28 AUG 2024
11.9 (5.53%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,700.00-359.00
    Chennai
    73,628.00433.00
    Delhi
    73,269.00-934.00
    Kolkata
    72,982.00-501.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue