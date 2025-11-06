Orkla India share price falls after muted listing. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

Orkla India share price traded lower after making a muted debut in the Indian stock market today. Orkla India IPO listing date was today 6 November 2025, and the stock has been listed on BSE and NSE.

Orkla India shares were listed at ₹751.50 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 2.95% to the issue price of ₹730 per share. On NSE, Orkla shares got listed with a 2.75% premium at ₹750.10 apiece.

After the debut, Orkla share price rose to a high of ₹755 apiece and hit a low of ₹693.35 apiece on the BSE.

The initial public offering (IPO) of the MTR Foods brand owner Orkla India Ltd was open from October 29 to 31, and the IPO allotment date was November 3. Orkla India IPO listing date was today, November 6, and the shares are listed on both the stock exchanges.

Orkla India IPO listing was lower than the Street estimates as indicated by the trends in the grey market premium. Ahead of the share listing, Orkla India IPO GMP was around 9% to the issue price.

Here’s what investors should do with Orkla shares after a lukewarm debut in the Indian stock market today.

Should you buy, sell or hold Orkla India shares after listing? Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd said that the strong response to Orkla India IPO underscores confidence in the company’s fundamentals and its ability to capitalize on the growing demand for convenience foods across key geographies.

“So allotted investors are advised to hold Orkla India shares from a long-term investment perspective, while being mindful of inherent market risks. For non-allotted investors, we suggest a ‘Wait and Watch’ approach to evaluate any post-listing correction as a potential entry opportunity,” said Tapse.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd. noted that Orkla India’s financials show steady revenue growth and improving profitability, supported by operational efficiencies, brand strength, and expanding distribution through modern retail, e-commerce, and HoReCa channels.

“Investors who received allotment may consider booking partial profits after the decent debut, while holding the remaining allocation for the medium-to-long term as the company benefits from increasing consumer preference toward branded packaged foods. A stop-loss may be placed at ₹650,” Nyati recommended.

Orkla India IPO price band was set at ₹695 to ₹730 per share. The company raised ₹1,667.54 crore from the book-build issue which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.28 crore equity shares. Orkla India IPO was subscribed 48.73 times in total.

ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is Orkla India IPO registrar.

At 2:10 PM, Orkal India share price was trading at ₹726.55 apiece on the BSE, down 3.32% from its listing price, and down 0.47% from its issue price.