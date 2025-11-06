Orkla IPO listing: Shares debut at 3% premium over the IPO price.

Orkla India share price made a muted debut on Indian stock market on Thursday, November 6. Orkla India share price listed at ₹751.50 on BSE and ₹751.10 on NSE, offering 3 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹730.

Orkla India share price fell 6.59 per cent to ₹702 immediately after listing. Ahead of listing, Orkla India’s shares were trading at a 9% premium in the unlisted market.

Orkla India IPO details The ₹1,667.54 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Orkla India was open for subscription from October 29 to October 31.

The company raised ₹1,667.54 crore through an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.28 crore shares. The objective of the issue was to provide an exit and liquidity to existing shareholders rather than to generate fresh capital for the company.

The IPO was priced in the range of ₹695– ₹730 per share. Since it was entirely an OFS, Orkla India will not receive any proceeds from the offer. The funds will go to the selling shareholders — Orkla ASA, Orkla Asia Holdings AS, and Orkla Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. — who are partially divesting their holdings.

At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 39x based on its FY25 diluted earnings per share (EPS).

Orkla made its entry into the Indian market in 2007 by acquiring MTR Foods and later strengthened its footprint with further acquisitions, including Eastern Condiments — a traditional Kerala-based spice brand purchased in 2021.

Today, the company holds a solid position in the branded food segment, with spices accounting for nearly 66% of its total revenue, while the rest comes from its convenience food offerings.

In the first quarter of FY26, Orkla India recorded an 8.5 per cent rise in volumes. The company noted that about half of its margin improvement stemmed from lower raw material costs, while the remainder was attributed to value-added products, outsourcing of low-value manufacturing, digitisation efforts, and enhanced cost efficiencies.

