Osel Devices IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, how to check status

Osel Devices IPO share allotment is likely on September 20, following a successful subscription that reached 194.24 times. The stock is anticipated to debut on NSE SME on September 24, with a GMP of 110, suggesting a listing price of 270.

Nishant Kumar
Published20 Sep 2024, 02:56 PM IST
Osel Devices IPO: After the successful completion of Osel Devices' initial public offering (IPO), investors who applied for the issue await the share allotment, which is expected to be finalised on Friday, September 20. Investors who placed bids on the 70.66 crore SME IPO can check the subscription status online on the issue's registrar's website, which is Mas Services Limited.

The book-built SME IPO, with a fresh issue of 44.16 lakh shares, opened for subscription on Monday, September 16, and concluded on Thursday, September 19. The issue saw a total subscription of 194.24 times, with the retail portion subscribed 206.07 times and non-institutional buyers subscribing 321.40 times.

The share allotment is expected to be finalised today, after which shares of the company may be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Monday, September 23. Those who subscribed to the IPO but failed to get the allotment may get refunds on the same day, i.e. Monday, September 23. The stock is expected to debut on NSE SME on Tuesday, September 24.

Osel Devices IPO GMP today

According to stock market observers, shares of Osel Devices are available at a premium of 110 in the grey market today. Considering the grey market premium (GMP) of 110 and the issue price of 160, the estimated listing price of Osel Devices stock is 270, at a premium of 68.75 per cent.

How to check Osel Devices IPO allotment status?

If you applied for Osel Devices IPO, you can check the share allotment status online by visiting the registrar's website.

Step 1: Go to the official page of Mas Services Limited by clicking this link: https://www.masserv.com/index.asp

Step 2: Click on the "IPO Allotment Status" link at the left-hand bottom of the website.

Step 3: Check the share allotment status of Osel Devices IPO. Remember that the share allotment status will be visible only after the allotment process has been finalised.

How to check Osel Devices IPO allotment status on NSE?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NSE by clicking this link: https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: To register yourself, click on the 'Click here to sign up' option and provide your PAN on the NSE website.

Step 3: Enter your username, password, and captcha code.

Step 4: After you are redirected to the next page, verify the status of your IPO allocation.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 02:56 PM IST
