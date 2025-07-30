Three big names are riding high on non-operating income. Should that worry you?
Ananya Roy 6 min read 30 Jul 2025, 03:10 PM IST
Summary
Not all revenue growth or profit expansion should be considered cues to buy. Some businesses could appear promising on the outside, but a deeper look would raise eyebrows.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian companies are expected to report modest 4-6% year-on-year revenue growth in the current earnings season. Compared to the7% growth reported in the last two quarters, persistent geopolitical conflicts and an early onset of monsoon are likely to have weighed on growth, according to a Crisil report.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story