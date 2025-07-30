Three big names are riding high on non-operating income. Should that worry you?

The Eternal PAT mirage

There is no doubt that Eternal Ltd (formerly Zomato Ltd) is at the forefront of India’s food and quick-commerce space. The company started in food delivery with Zomato and has been growing the business profitably for several quarters now. Blinkit has been thriving despite the recent rush of large players into India’s fast-growing quick-commerce industry. Its net order value (NOV) finally surpassed that of Zomato in Q1FY26. There’s still some way to go before the business turns Ebitda-profitable, but the losses have been shrinking. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.