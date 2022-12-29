Outlook 2023: Indian economy shows strength, but market valuations seem rich

Our view on markets is coloured by three factors. The primary factor is that despite the threat of a global slowdown owing to sharply tighter monetary conditions, the Indian economy continues to show strength in several areas. Secondly, however, valuations seem rich everywhere – despite 10-year yield being higher than pre-Covid by 70bps, Nifty forward multiple is higher by 20%. In the US, this is almost unchanged despite a doubling of 10-year yields from 1.8%. Also, the lag effects of sharp policy rate hikes around the world can disturb this rudely, though on the geopolitics side, things couldn’t possibly worsen. The third factor is led by higher borrowing costs.

