Outlook 2023: Mid, smallcaps could outperform largecaps

We expect divergence in returns across sectors with investment theme as 3Cs – Credit, Capex and Consumption. Accordingly, we are positive on banks & financials, consumer discretionary companies including autos/auto ancillary, engineering companies along with real estate and building material companies. With the real estate market looking up and the private sector capex cycle showing signs of an uptick across sectors, Indian economy seem set for a multi-year upcycle over the next 3-5 years. Both real estate and private capex upcycle have far-reaching impact on the economy in terms of demand in the core sectors like steel, cement, engineering goods etc. The government has also shown its intentions to further accelerate investment in infrastructure development. Indian economy is likely to tide over the adverse impact of slowing global economy and still grow at healthy 6-6.5% CAGR over FY2022 to FY2025.