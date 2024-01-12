Outlook 2024: 2 key reasons why Jefferies expect subdued pharma returns over 2023
Outlook 2024: Jefferies analysts expect lower pharma returns over CY23. They have also downgraded Dr Reddy's to Underperform ratings, upgraded Torrent Pharma on attractive valuations relative to peers. Key reasons explained
Outlook 2024: The Indian pharmaceutical companies saw a favorable 2023 as their earnings were aided by growth in the Domestic and US markets catching pace. The headwinds on pricing pressure in the US markets did see some respite. With large product launches driving the earnings growth, the pharma companies also did see significant rerating.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started