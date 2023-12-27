Outlook 2024: Bullish on PSU theme, IT sector may face headwinds, says Naveen Kulkarni of Axis Securities PMS
Year 2023 has been remarkable for Indian equities as the broader market delivered solid returns. Even as Nifty 50 beat the long-term average returns, the smallcap and midcap indices delivered astounding returns.
Stock market in 2024: The stellar performance of small and midcap stocks this year is unlikely to repeat in 2024 as investors will focus on largecaps and quality themes, says Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer at Axis Securities PMS. In an interview with Livemint, Kulkarni said he expects 2024 to turn out to be a little more challenging than 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started