Outlook 2024: From capex cycle to PLI boost, here are the 6 key themes for Indian markets in 2024
Outlook 2024: The key themes for Indian markets this year includes the capex cycle growth, production-linked incentive (PLI) boost and other key industry-specific greenshoots.
Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 ended in negative territory on the second trading day of the new year 2024 on concerns over escalating geopolitical tensions and a significant jump in crude oil prices. The market's high valuation appears to have led investors to secure profits before the onset of December quarter earnings.
