Outlook 2024: How equities, gold and crude oil will perform next year
In 2023, the Indian market achieved historic milestones despite facing multiple challenges. Brokerage house Kotak Securities has come out with outlook for equities, gold and crude oil for the upcoming year.
In 2023, the Indian market achieved historic milestones despite facing challenges such as the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas war, peak global inflation, rising crude prices, peak US 10-year yield, and consumption slowdown.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started