Outlook 2024: Valuations, earnings, pre-election optimism to fuel Indian stock market, says Standard Chartered
Nifty 50 index registered an impressive gain of nearly 20%, while the BSE Sensex delivered returns exceeding 18% over the course of the year. Notably, the broader markets displayed remarkable outperformance.
The Indian stock market has delivered commendable returns for investors in 2023, propelled by robust domestic economic growth, resilient corporate earnings, and accommodative monetary policies implemented by central banks amidst subdued inflationary pressures.
