Outlook 2024: At 15% upside, Nifty 50 to claim 25,000 by Dec 2024? Here's why analysts are bullish on Indian markets
On the last trading session of 2023, Nifty 50 settled at 21,731.40 and Sensex closed at 72,240.26, snapping their five-day winning streak, on profit-booking in select heavyweights even as the mid and smallcap indices ended with healthy gains.
The bull-run in Indian financial markets is likely to continue in 2024 as foreign interest remains robust, with heavy buying expected in both equity and debt markets, said several analysts and industry watchers.
