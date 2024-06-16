Outraged Brazilian women stage protests against bill to equate late abortions with homicide
SAO PAULO — Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of the capital Saturday as protests sweep across Brazil in opposition to a bill that would further criminalize abortions. If passed, the law would equate the termination of a pregnancy after 22 weeks with homicide.
