Over 1,000% return in 5 years! Multibagger metal stock Godawari Power jumps over 4% despite weak Dalal Street sentiment

Godawari Power share price climbed more than 4% in intraday trade on the BSE on Tuesday, December 30, defying weak stock market sentiment. Godawari Power and Ispat shares opened at ₹255.85 against their previous close of ₹256.30 and climbed 4.2% to their intraday high of ₹267. Around 1:15 pm, the metal stock was 2.13% up at ₹261.75 while the Sensex was 0.18% down at 84,541.60.

Godawari Power share price trend Godawari Power share price hit its 52-week high of ₹290 on October 29 after hitting a 52-week low of ₹145.55 on March 3 this year.

According to BSE data, the stock has risen 23% year-to-date compared to an 8% rise in the benchmark Sensex.

Godawari Power shares have given multibagger returns of 250% over the last three years, while over the last five years, the stock has delivered a stellar return of 1041%, BSE data showed.

Care upgrades the ESG rating of Godawari Power According to an exchange filing by Godawari Power, Care ESG Ratings, on 29 December, upgraded an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) score and rating symbol as "CareEdge- ESG 1", with a rating score of 76.6. Earlier, the rating symbol was "CareEdge- ESG 3", and the rating score was 51.

CareEdge-ESG rating and score show how well a company manages ESG risks and opportunities.

Meanwhile, in an exchange filing on 17 December, Godawari Power informed that it had received shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary- Godawari New Energy Private Limited- following a ₹73.95 crore investment via rights issue.

"Godawari Power and Ispat has received intimation from Godawari New Energy Private Limited regarding allotment of 7,39,50,000, or 0.1% non-cumulative participating optionally convertible redeemable preference shares (preference shares - series 2) of ₹10 each, aggregating to ₹73.95 crore on the right basis to it on December 16, 2025," said the company in an exchange filing.

