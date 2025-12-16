Over 1000% return in YTD! Multibagger stock hits upper circuit for seventh straight session

Multibagger stock: Elitecon International share price rises 5% to ₹120.58, hits upper circuit for seventh session straight on Tuesday, December 16, after the company announced that it has secured a long-term supply contract from Yuvi International Trade FZE.

Elitecon International share price has been rallying over the past six days. The multibagger stock has surged as much as 21.33% in the last five sessions.

Meanwhile, the stock has doubled its investors' wealth by giving multibagger returns of 120% in just six months and more than 1,000% in terms of year-to-date (YTD).

Elitecon International new deal win In an exchange filing on Monday, Elitecon International announced that it has been awarded a long-term supply contract from Yuvi International Trade FZE, a UAE-based company, worth $97.35 million ( ₹875 crore).

Under the contract, the company will supply cigarettes, premix sheesha, hookah tobacco, smoking blends, and other tobacco-related products. The agreement includes a one-year lock-in clause and is expected to ensure consistent export volumes over the contract period.

The company stated that the agreement is expected to enhance capacity utilisation and improve efficiency in manufacturing and logistics planning. It also reinforces Elitecon’s foothold in Middle Eastern markets, where demand for tobacco-related products remains robust.

“This long-term supply order provides the company with steady export visibility over the contract period and reflects continued demand for its products in international markets. The agreement supports efficient utilisation of capacities, stable operations, and strengthens our presence in Middle Eastern markets while aligning with our long-term growth strategy,” said Vipin Sharma, Managing Director at Elitecon International.

