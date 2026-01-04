Over 15 Nifty 500 stocks gain 10–16% last week; Transformers & Rectifiers tops the list

Ola Electric, Force Motors, Hindustan Copper, and Steel Authority of India are among the 16 constituents of the Nifty 500 index that delivered double-digit gains last week, as the Indian stock market extended its weekly winning run to a second week, thanks to a sharp rally during Friday’s session.

The Nifty 50 ended the week with a 1.10% gain, its strongest weekly performance since early November, with most of the upside coming during Friday’s session, when the index climbed 0.70% amid a sharp rally in banking and metal stocks, also scaling a fresh record high of 26,340.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the broader Nifty 500 finished Friday's trading session with a 0.80% rally, thus concluding the week with a 1.35% jump, the largest weekly gain in nearly two months.

Among the index constituents, Transformers & Rectifiers emerged as the top performer, closing the week with a 16.6% surge at ₹336.4 apiece, recovering sharply from the December slump, during which the stock had crashed 39%.

Force Motors was the second top performer among the pack with a 15% rally, settling at ₹21,224, as the latest rally was led by the release of the company’s December month sales update, which showed a 50% YoY jump in deliveries.

Stock Name Weekly Returns Transformers & Rectifiers 16.6% Force Motors 15% Hindustan Copper 14% Graphite India 13.2% IDBI Bank 13.2% Ola Electric Mobility 13% Bank of Maharashtra 12.2% SJVN 12% Steel Authority of India 11.5% Gujarat Gas 10.7% HEG 10.7% Indian Bank 10.7% Motherson Sumi Wiring 10.5% HFCL 10.2% Ajanta Pharma 10% Bosch 10% Source: Trendlyne

Maintaining its bull run, Hindustan Copper shares have also emerged as a top performer, rallying 14% for the week and marking the sixth consecutive week of gains, during which the stock has delivered a cumulative gain of 72%, as a record run in global copper prices helped the stock extend its bull run.

Advertisement

Graphite India and IDBI Bank also posted gains, each rallying 13.2%.

Ola Electric has extended its recovery rally, with the stock surging another 13% to close at ₹40.9 apiece, as investors reacted positively to the company’s December sales performance.

Other top performers during the week were Bank of Maharashtra, SJVN, Steel Authority of India, Gujarat Gas, HEG, Indian Bank, Motherson Sumi Wiring, HFCL, Ajanta Pharma, and Bosch, all of which rallied between 10% and 12.5%.

US–Venezuela tensions may dictate market momentum next week The Indian stock market is likely to witness some volatility during Monday’s session, according to market experts, as geopolitical tensions rise after the United States carried out a “large-scale strike” against Venezuela early Saturday. The US also said that President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured and flown out of the country following months of stepped-up pressure by Washington, PTI reported.

Advertisement

Hours after the audacious military operation that removed President Nicolás Maduro from power and took him out of the country, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States would run Venezuela, at least temporarily, and tap its vast oil reserves to sell to other nations, according to the report.

Also Read | Venezuela Live Updates: Starlink to provide free internet service

Providing details of the US action against Venezuela, Donald Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social, “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolás Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. law enforcement.”

Q3 earnings season and key macro indicators in focus Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said that market focus will also likely be towards the Q3 earnings season in the coming week, with traders expected to build positions selectively ahead of results from key index heavyweights.

Advertisement

According to Ponmudi, beyond earnings expectations, high-frequency indicators tracking industrial activity will be closely monitored to assess the resilience and durability of the broader economic recovery.

On the domestic front, he said that S&P Global Services and Composite PMI data will offer further insights into business momentum and employment trends, while manufacturing activity is expected to remain supportive amid policy tailwinds and improving rural demand.

From a global perspective, Ponmudi noted that investor attention will remain on US non-farm payrolls and unemployment data, which could influence expectations around the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory and overall risk appetite. He added that stable commodity prices and relatively easing geopolitical tensions are likely to support market sentiment.

While short-term volatility around global data releases cannot be ruled out, Ponmudi said the underlying market structure remains firmly positive, encouraging a selectively optimistic approach as 2026 unfolds.

Advertisement