From Trent to Titan: Over 15 Tata Group stocks more than doubled investors' wealth during Chandrasekaran's tenure

Under the leadership of outgoing Chairman N Chandrasekaran, the Tata Group has delivered significant value creation for investors, as reflected in the massive gains across a majority of its listed companies.

Several Tata Group stocks have generated multibagger returns during his tenure, with some delivering gains of more than 1,000%. The strong performance in stock prices has broadly been supported by improvements in the financial and operational performance of several group companies.

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Rising revenues, stronger profitability, business expansion, and improved execution have translated into sustained earnings growth, which has, in turn, driven a significant re-rating of several Tata Group stocks.

After 9 years at the helm, Chandrasekaran to step down After spending 40 years with the Tata Group, Chandrasekaran, on Wednesday, said he would not offer himself for reappointment as Tata Sons chairman when his current five-year term ends on 20 February 2027, ending a nine-year tenure at the helm of the conglomerate.

"I have completed 40 years of professional life at the Tata Group. I am grateful for the immensely satisfying opportunity to contribute to this venerable institution," Chandrasekaran, widely known as Chandra, said in a statement.

The decision followed a six-month impasse after his proposed five-year extension failed to win unanimous support at a 24 February board meeting. He took charge as the Tata Sons chairman on 21 February 2017, following the departure of Cyrus Mistry.

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He made history as the first professional executive and the first non-Parsi with no family ties to the Tata family to lead the group. Prior to this, he served as the CEO and managing director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) starting in 2009.

Tata stocks create massive wealth under Chandrasekaran; Trent gains 1,700% Nineteen Tata Group stocks have more than doubled investors' wealth during the period, with Trent emerging as the biggest gainer, surging 1,706.9% from ₹166.47 in 2017 to ₹3,008 in 2026.

It was followed by Nelco, which gained 1,141.6%, rising from ₹80.10 to ₹994.50, while Tata Investment Corporation surged 1,063.2% from ₹59.32 to ₹690. Titan Company also delivered multibagger returns, climbing 1,018.6% from ₹457.25 to ₹5,115.

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Among other major gainers, Benares Hotels, Tata Consumer, Automotive Stampings and Assemblies and Indian Hotels Company were among the other major wealth creators, gaining 793.1%, 677%, 648.6% and 543.2%, respectively.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Tata Elxsi, Oriental Hotels, and Tata Power also delivered returns of more than 300%, while Tata Steel, Voltas, and Artson Engineering gained more than 200% each.

Several other Tata Group stocks also more than doubled investors' wealth, including Automotive Corporation of Goa, Tata Chemicals, Tata Communications, and Tejas Networks. TCS, meanwhile, delivered a 98% gain during the period, coming close to doubling investors' money.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.