Over 15,000% returns in 4 years! This multibagger stock turned ₹1 lakh into ₹1.5 crore
SG Finserve has delivered exceptional multibagger returns in the last 4 years, surging from ₹2.8 in March 2020 to approximately ₹428 at present. This translates into an extraordinary return of 15185 percent.
SG Finserve has delivered exceptional multibagger returns in the last 4 years, surging from ₹2.8 in March 2020 to approximately ₹428 at present. This translates into an extraordinary return of 15,185 percent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started