Over 18% dip in YTD | Delhi-based realty company is bullish on this beaten-down stock — do you own?

Kama Realty, in an exchange filing on Thursday, proposed to acquire up to 32,00,000 equity shares of the chemical and polymer manufacturer SRF Limited, from parent company Kama Holdings.

The proposed acquisition, representing up to 1.08% of the company’s paid-up capital.

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The shares will be acquired in one or more tranches at a price linked to the closing price on the trading day immediately preceding the execution date of each tranche. The acquirer has stated that the purchase price per share will not be more than 25% above the volume-weighted average market price determined.

The volume-weighted average market price of the shares on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited over the 60 trading days preceding the notice date stood at ₹2,710.70 per share. The transfer is expected to take place after four working days from the date of intimation and no later than September 30, 2026.

The transaction represents an internal transfer within the promoter group and will not result in any change in the promoters’ overall shareholding or ultimate beneficial ownership. SRF Limited will continue to remain a subsidiary of Kama Holdings Limited.

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According to the filing, individual promoter shareholdings of Arun Bharat Ram, Ashish Bharat Ram, and Kartik Bharat Ram remained unchanged at 0.03%, 0.01%, and 0.01%, respectively.

SRF share price trend SRF share price has remained under pressure in the near term, declining 3.95% over the past week and 3.69% over the last month.

On a year-to-date basis, SRF shares have fallen 17.78%, while the stock has declined 15.60% over the past one year.

The longer-term performance, however, remains comparatively positive. SRF shares have gained 3.01% over the past three years and delivered a 21.68% return over five years.

Kama Holdings share price trend Kama Holdings’ share price has remained under pressure in the near to medium term. The stock has declined 7.80% in the past one month, while the six-month return stands at -10.60%. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has fallen 18.70%, indicating sustained weakness in 2026.

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The stock has delivered a 10.03% return over five years, while it gave multibagger returns of 354.50% in the last ten years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.