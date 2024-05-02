Over 25 Nifty 500 stocks gained between 20-58% in April, Aegis Logistics topped the list
Indian markets extended winning streak in April despite various challenges, with Nifty 50 and Sensex closing with over 1% gain. Mid- and small-cap stocks also rebounded, achieving record highs. Overall, in April, 27 Nifty 500 stocks experienced gains ranging from 20% to 58%.
Despite a multitude of factors, ranging from geopolitical tensions to weak earnings from IT stocks, Indian markets extended their winning streak for the third consecutive month in April.
