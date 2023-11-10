Over 25 Nifty 500 stocks rose between 100% and 482% since last Diwali; Jindal Saw top performer
Over two dozen stocks in the Nifty 500 index have delivered remarkable returns to their investors since the last Diwali, with gains in the range of 100–483%. These stocks are from sectors including defence, railways, banking, IT, renewable energy, real estate, and capital goods.
As Diwali, celebrated as the festival of lights, draws near, it's not just the traditional lamps and fireworks that are lighting up the season. In the world of stocks, over two dozen stocks have rewarded their shareholders with remarkable returns since the last Diwali.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started