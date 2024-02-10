Over 25 smallcap stocks gain between 20-65% as index hits record-high; Balaji Telefilms, UCO Bank among gainers
The broader, more-domestically focused small-caps closed flat, while mid-caps added 0.85 per cent for the week
More than 25 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 20-65 per cent last week, with the benchmark BSE Sensex logging a marginal weekly decline. However, the broader S&P BSE Smallcap index hit its fresh record high last week at 46,821.39, driven by gains in stocks such as Olectra Greentech, Balaji Telefilms, Jaiprakash Power in the last five days.
