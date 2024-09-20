Over 250 stocks hit one-year highs on BSE; investors earn over ₹6 lakh crore in a day

Nishant Kumar
Updated20 Sep 2024, 03:40 PM IST
Stock market today: More than 250 stocks, including ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Bajaj Finserv and JSW Steel, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE on Friday, September 20, even as equity benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, clocked robust gains to scale their fresh peaks.

Investors earned more than 6 lakh crore in a day as the overall market capitalisation (mcap) of the firms listed on the BSE rose to a record 472 lakh crore from 465.7 lakh crore in the previous session.


(More to come)

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 03:40 PM IST
