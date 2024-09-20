Over 250 stocks hit one-year highs on BSE; investors earn over ₹ 6 lakh crore in a day

Stock market today: More than 250 stocks, including ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Bajaj Finserv and JSW Steel, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE on Friday, September 20, even as equity benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, clocked robust gains to scale their fresh peaks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors earned more than ₹6 lakh crore in a day as the overall market capitalisation (mcap) of the firms listed on the BSE rose to a record ₹472 lakh crore from ₹465.7 lakh crore in the previous session.