Over 3,000% rally! This multibagger penny stock soars from ₹1.83 to ₹59.90 in just 3 years; do you own?

Aayush Food and Herbs has emerged as a multibagger penny stock on Dalal Street, attracting significant investor attention with its stellar performance. The stock has delivered exceptional returns over the years, underscoring both the immense potential and inherent risks associated with penny stock investments.

Remarkable Growth Over Three Years According to market data, Aayush Food and Herbs has witnessed a meteoric rise in its stock price, surging by an astounding 3,173 percent over the past three years. In February 2022, the stock was valued at a mere ₹1.83, but it has since skyrocketed to ₹59.9, marking an exponential increase in investor wealth.

An investor who placed ₹10 lakh in the stock three years ago would now have a portfolio worth approximately ₹3.27 crore. This extraordinary growth has solidified the stock’s position as a standout performer in the small-cap segment.

Recent Performance and Market Trends While Aayush Food and Herbs has delivered multibagger long-term gains, its recent performance has been more volatile. Over the past year, the stock has surged by over 787 percent. However, in 2025 YTD, it has declined by 52 percent, including a 1 percent dip in February after a steep 51.66 percent drop in January 2025.

The penny stock reached its 52-week high of ₹138.17 in December 2024 but is currently trading over 56 percent below that level. Despite this decline, it has still gained an impressive 960 percent from its 52-week low of ₹5.65, recorded in February 2024.

Aayush Food and Herbs Q3FY25 Financial Results Aayush Wellness Limited, formerly known as Aayush Food and Herbs Limited, showcased its strongest financial performance to date in the December quarter of FY25. The company’s revenue for the June-September quarter surged by 2,118 percent year-on-year, reaching ₹1,427.83 lakh. Net profit also saw a substantial increase of 225 percent during the same period, reinforcing its strong financial momentum.

Company Overview Aayush Wellness Limited, headquartered in New Delhi, specializes in health and wellness solutions. The company offers nutraceuticals, supplements, herbal products, and preventive healthcare under the Aayush brand. Its product portfolio includes herbal pan masala designed to reduce tobacco consumption, dreamy sleep gummies to enhance sleep quality, and beauty vitamin gummies for skin, hair, and nails. Originally incorporated in 1984 as Aayush Food and Herbs Limited, the company rebranded in July 2024 to reflect its expanded focus on wellness innovations.

The Risks and Rewards of Penny Stocks Penny stocks like Aayush Food and Herbs have long been attractive to investors seeking high returns from small investments. However, such stocks are highly volatile and carry substantial risks. Investors must conduct thorough research, assess financial health, and understand market positioning before making investment decisions. While the potential for exponential growth exists, a well-structured risk management strategy is crucial to navigating market fluctuations.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.