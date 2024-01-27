Over 30 smallcap stocks gain between 20-70% even as Sensex logs worst week since November; do you own?
On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark fell by 982.56 points or 1.37 per cent, and the Nifty declined 269.8 points or 1.24 per cent.
As many as 30 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 20-70 per cent last week, outperforming the 30-share BSE Sensex which logged its worst performance since the week ending October 27, dragged by information technology (IT) stocks.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started