 Over 30 smallcap stocks gain between 20-70% even as Sensex logs worst week since November; do you own? | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 25 2024 15:57:09
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 245.45 -0.30%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 -1.11%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,374.85 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 314.85 1.84%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,710.35 0.81%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Over 30 smallcap stocks gain between 20-70% even as Sensex logs worst week since November; do you own?
Back Back

Over 30 smallcap stocks gain between 20-70% even as Sensex logs worst week since November; do you own?

 Nikita Prasad

On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark fell by 982.56 points or 1.37 per cent, and the Nifty declined 269.8 points or 1.24 per cent.

Frontline indices have fallen about 1.3 per cent each over the three sessions this holiday-truncated week.Premium
Frontline indices have fallen about 1.3 per cent each over the three sessions this holiday-truncated week.

As many as 30 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 20-70 per cent last week, outperforming the 30-share BSE Sensex which logged its worst performance since the week ending October 27, dragged by information technology (IT) stocks.

On the stock-specific front, IFCI, Mangalore Chemicals, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, MTNL, Borosil Renewables, HFCL, MSP Steel and Power, RailTel Corporation, JK Tyre & Industries, NBCC (India), Oswal Greentech, IFB Industries, Andrew Yule, and others are among the smallcaps that logged a double-digit rise in their share prices last week.
 

Markets' Weekly Print

Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex have fallen about 1.3 per cent each over the three sessions this holiday-truncated week, logging their worst performance since the week ending October 27. 

The high-weightage financials led the losses for a second straight week, adding 1.6 per cent to their 4.1 per cent drop last week that was sparked by HDFC Bank reporting disappointing margins. 

In the six sessions since then, foreign funds have sold Indian shares worth 34,766 crore, pulling the Nifty 50 down about three per cent. On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark fell by 982.56 points or 1.37 per cent, and the Nifty declined 269.8 points or 1.24 per cent.

The recent truncated trading week witnessed heightened market activity and volatility, culminating in a second consecutive week of losses, primarily driven by weakness in the banking sector. Profit booking affected several midcap and smallcap stocks, though certain sectors exhibited resilience, according to analysts.

MORE TO COME

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 27 Jan 2024, 09:33 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App