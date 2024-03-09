Over 30 smallcaps log double-digit as Sensex posts fourth straight weekly gain; Tata Group stocks among gainers
Underperformance continued in broader markets last week as midcap remained in range, while smallcaps shed three per cent.
Around 30 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 10-45 per cent last week, with the benchmark BSE Sensex logging a fourth straight weekly gain buoyed by strong macroeconomic indicators and renewed foreign fund inflows. Tata Group stocks including Tata Investment and Tata Chemicals were among the gainers on the S&P BSE Smallcap index.
