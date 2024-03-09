Around 30 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 10-45 per cent last week, with the benchmark BSE Sensex logging a fourth straight weekly gain buoyed by strong macroeconomic indicators and renewed foreign fund inflows. Tata Group stocks including Tata Investment and Tata Chemicals were among the gainers on the S&P BSE Smallcap index.

Apart from the above two, Rallis, Infibeam Avenues, MOIL, Schneider Electric Infra, Zen Technologies, JSW Holdings, Hindustan Copper, SMS Pharma, Rico Auto, Marathon Nextgen, and others are among the smallcaps that logged a double-digit rise in their share prices last week.



Markets' Weekly Print

TATA CHEMICALS More Information

