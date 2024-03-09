Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Over 30 smallcaps log double-digit as Sensex posts fourth straight weekly gain; Tata Group stocks among gainers

Over 30 smallcaps log double-digit as Sensex posts fourth straight weekly gain; Tata Group stocks among gainers

Nikita Prasad

  • Underperformance continued in broader markets last week as midcap remained in range, while smallcaps shed three per cent.

Sensex, Nifty 50 extended a gaining streak for the fourth successive week and rose nearly half a per cent.

Around 30 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 10-45 per cent last week, with the benchmark BSE Sensex logging a fourth straight weekly gain buoyed by strong macroeconomic indicators and renewed foreign fund inflows. Tata Group stocks including Tata Investment and Tata Chemicals were among the gainers on the S&P BSE Smallcap index.

Apart from the above two, Rallis, Infibeam Avenues, MOIL, Schneider Electric Infra, Zen Technologies, JSW Holdings, Hindustan Copper, SMS Pharma, Rico Auto, Marathon Nextgen, and others are among the smallcaps that logged a double-digit rise in their share prices last week.

Markets' Weekly Print

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.