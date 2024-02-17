Over 35 smallcap stocks gain between 10-50% as Sensex logs weekly gain of 1%; Borosil, MRPL among gainers
On the benchmark front, both Nifty and Sensex gained over a per cent each to settle at 22,040.70 and 72,426.64 levels respectively
More than 35 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 10-50 per cent last week, with the benchmark BSE Sensex logging a marginal weekly gain as investors shift their focus to fundamentals and macroeconomic indicators. The frontline indices remained resilient in the face of fading expectations of early rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started