More than 35 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 10-50 per cent last week, with the benchmark BSE Sensex logging a marginal weekly gain as investors shift their focus to fundamentals and macroeconomic indicators. The frontline indices remained resilient in the face of fading expectations of early rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the stock-specific front, Jubilant Industries, Force Motors, Sandhar Technologies, MRPL, Tips Industries, Borosil Renewables, 63 Moons Tech, Apollo Pipes, Novartis, HPL Electric & Power, Dilip Buildcon, Anuh Pharma, ASM Technologies, Strides Pharma Science and others are among the smallcaps that logged a double-digit rise in their share prices last week.

Markets' Weekly Print Markets traded volatile in the continuation to the prevailing consolidation phase but managed to edge higher. The beginning was subdued however gradual recovery in the following sessions not only pared losses but also helped the index to close around the week’s high. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the benchmark front, both Nifty and Sensex gained over a per cent each to settle at 22,040.70 and 72,426.64 levels respectively. Most sectors traded in sync with the move wherein auto, IT, energy and banking were among the top performers. Amid all, the broader indices oscillated sharply on both sides and eventually settled mixed.

Auto stocks led the gains, rising 4.3 per cent for the week. Mahindra & Mahindra logged 11.5 per cent weekly gain, on hopes of sustained earnings stability and a supply deal for electric vehicle parts with Volkswagen.

The public sector banks also jumped 2.7 per cent, led by State Bank of India, on a strong earnings outlook and valuation comfort. The country's top state-owned lender was among the top weekly gainers on the benchmark index, rising four per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The broader, more domestically-focused small-caps fell 0.5 per cent and mid-caps added 0.5 per cent, underperforming the benchmarks, amid valuation concerns.

‘’The Indian auto sector had a strong week, lifted by anticipated high demand and a favourable earnings outlook. PSU Banks, benefiting from improved asset quality and the government’s focus on fiscal prudence, are attracting investors. Large caps gained traction, with mid and small caps seeing profit booking, driven by valuation gaps,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!