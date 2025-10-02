Over 350% rally in 5 years. Multibagger small-cap stock to be in focus on Friday; here's why

Multibagger small-cap stock Krishival Foods is expected to be in focus on Friday, October 3, as the company's board has approved fundraising options, hinting at the company's fundraising plans in the near future.

Post-market hours on Wednesday, October 1, the company, in an exchange filing, stated that its board of directors had approved "various fund raising options, such as further public issue, rights issue, qualified institutions placement, debt issue, preferential issue or any other method."

Krishival Foods's board of directors also constituted a fund-raising committee, according to the company.

On September 27, the company had informed that its board was to meet to consider and evaluate ways for fundraising and the constitution of the fundraising committee.

Meanwhile, Krishival Foods, a nuts and dry fruits processing company, expects higher sales in the festival season due to Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.

Rates on Brazil nuts, almonds, pistachios, and other dried fruits have been reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, while rates on ice cream have been brought down from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, effective September 22, 2025.

Krishival share price trend Krishival shares have delivered a substantial return of approximately 369 per cent over the last five years, while the small-cap stock has risen by 53 per cent over the last year.

Year-to-date, the stock has clocked an impressive gain of 88 per cent.

The multibagger stock hit a 52-week low of ₹355 on August 11 this year. However, it witnessed a sharp rebound after this, rising to a 52-week high of ₹471.25 on September 18.

