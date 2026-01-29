Over 3900% in 5 years. Multibagger small-cap stock RDB Infra board sets meeting date to consider and approve NSE listing

Multibagger small-cap stock RDB Infrastructure And Power share price was swinging between gains or losses on Thursday, January 29, after the company sets board meeting date to consider and approve NSE listing proposal.

The stock rose 4.5% to its day's high of ₹69.82 in morning delas but later fell over 6% from day's high to its day's low of ₹65.36.

RDB Infra has informed stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, to consider and approve a proposal for the direct listing of the company’s equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). The intimation was disclosed through a regulatory filing dated January 27, 2026.

In the exchange filing, the company said, “a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on the Tuesday, 03rd February, 2026 to consider and approve the proposal to apply for listing of the Company's equity shares on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (‘NSE’) (Direct Listing).”

RDB Infra Share Performance The multibagger stock has soared over 3900% in the last 5 years. In the recent times also, the small-cap stock has given strong returns, rising 24% in last 1 year, 37% in 6 months, 41% in 3 months, and 6% in past 1 month.

Currently, the scrip is 29% away from its 52-week high of ₹91.89, hit on January 16, 2026. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹35 in September 2025.

Other Recent Developments RDB Infrastructure and Power recently said its Board of Directors had cleared a proposal to acquire a 70 % stake in Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited, a company incorporated on December 31, 2025. The move is part of RDB Infrastructure’s broader strategy to scale up and diversify its presence in the renewable energy space, with a particular emphasis on solar power projects secured through the tender bidding route.

In a regulatory disclosure, the company stated that the proposed investment aligns with its long-term objective of expanding its renewable energy portfolio. As part of the transaction, RDB Infrastructure will subscribe to 7,000 equity shares of ₹10 each, aggregating to ₹70,000, giving it majority ownership in Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited.

RDB Infrastructure Q2 Results RDB Infrastructure and Power reported a strong improvement in profitability in the September quarter of FY26. Net profit stood at ₹3.05 crore, marking a 13% sequential rise from ₹2.72 crore in Q1 FY26 and a sharp 79% YoY jump from ₹1.70 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations, however, declined significantly to ₹18.50 crore, down 73% QoQ from ₹67.56 crore and 43% YoY compared with ₹32.48 crore in Q2 FY25.

On the operating front, EBITDA improved to ₹4.87 crore, registering a 17% QoQ increase from ₹4.18 crore and a 57% YoY growth over ₹3.09 crore. EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 26.3%, compared with 6.2 % in the previous quarter and 9.5% a year ago, supported by improved cost absorption and lower expenses.

