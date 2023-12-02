Over 40 smallcap stocks gain 10-30% as Sensex hits 11-week high on macro data, FII inflows; do you own?
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 492.75 points or 0.74 per cent to settle at 67,481.19, the highest closing level since September 18.
More than 40 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 10-30 per cent last week, as the 30-share BSE Sensex logged its fifth successive weekly gain and closed at 11-week high levels, supported by favourable macroeconomic data and sustained inflows by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).
