Active Stocks
Fri Apr 12 2024 15:57:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.50 -1.00%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 362.00 -0.32%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 430.10 -1.56%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,518.90 -1.10%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 766.75 -1.57%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Over 40 smallcap stocks gain 10-40% even as Nifty 50, Sensex settle flat; Aster DM, Hind Copper among gainers
BackBack

Over 40 smallcap stocks gain 10-40% even as Nifty 50, Sensex settle flat; Aster DM, Hind Copper among gainers

Nikita Prasad

The 30-share BSE Sensex also touched an all-time high for the very first time at 75,124 level last week but eventually settled lower near 74,244 dragged by weak global cues.

Nifty 50 and Sensex settled around the week’s low at 22,519.40 and 74,299.90 levels respectively.Premium
Nifty 50 and Sensex settled around the week’s low at 22,519.40 and 74,299.90 levels respectively.

Around 40 smallcap stocks logged gains in the range of 10-40 per cent even as Nifty 50 and Sensex settled the week flat yet marked a fourth consecutive week of gains. Among the smallcap stocks, Hindustan Copper, Aster DM Healthcare, Kolte Patil Developers, Ramco Systems were among the top gainers.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 13 Apr 2024, 09:54 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App