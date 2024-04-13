Over 40 smallcap stocks gain 10-40% even as Nifty 50, Sensex settle flat; Aster DM, Hind Copper among gainers
The 30-share BSE Sensex also touched an all-time high for the very first time at 75,124 level last week but eventually settled lower near 74,244 dragged by weak global cues.
Around 40 smallcap stocks logged gains in the range of 10-40 per cent even as Nifty 50 and Sensex settled the week flat yet marked a fourth consecutive week of gains. Among the smallcap stocks, Hindustan Copper, Aster DM Healthcare, Kolte Patil Developers, Ramco Systems were among the top gainers.
