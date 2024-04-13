Around 40 smallcap stocks logged gains in the range of 10-40 per cent even as Nifty 50 and Sensex settled the week flat yet marked a fourth consecutive week of gains. Among the smallcap stocks, Hindustan Copper, Aster DM Healthcare, Kolte Patil Developers, Ramco Systems were among the top gainers.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.