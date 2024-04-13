Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Over 40 smallcap stocks gain 10-40% even as Nifty 50, Sensex settle flat; Aster DM, Hind Copper among gainers

Over 40 smallcap stocks gain 10-40% even as Nifty 50, Sensex settle flat; Aster DM, Hind Copper among gainers

Nikita Prasad

  • The 30-share BSE Sensex also touched an all-time high for the very first time at 75,124 level last week but eventually settled lower near 74,244 dragged by weak global cues.

Nifty 50 and Sensex settled around the week’s low at 22,519.40 and 74,299.90 levels respectively.

Around 40 smallcap stocks logged gains in the range of 10-40 per cent even as Nifty 50 and Sensex settled the week flat yet marked a fourth consecutive week of gains. Among the smallcap stocks, Hindustan Copper, Aster DM Healthcare, Kolte Patil Developers, Ramco Systems were among the top gainers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
